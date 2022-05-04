You're Blocked: No Greta, No Dr. Oz Tonight

Dear WOW!/Breezeline Customer:
You’re being blocked!
Tonight Newsmax will host a live national debate hosted by Greta Van Susteren and Pa. Senate candidates including Dr. Oz.
This is considered one of the most important Senate races in the nation — but you won’t be able to see it.
Recently, WOW!/Breezeline canceled Newsmax and dropped us from their lineup.
They clearly don’t like Newsmax’s point of view and the values we stand for. You can cancel WOW!/Breezeline.
Call them today at 1-866-496-9669 to cancel and complain about their censorship of Newsmax.
Stand up against woke companies like WOW!/Breezeline.
Your friends at Newsmax
© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.