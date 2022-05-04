×
You're Blocked: No Greta, No Dr. Oz Tonight

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 12:09 PM

Dear WOW!/Breezeline Customer:

You’re being blocked!

Tonight Newsmax will host a live national debate hosted by Greta Van Susteren and Pa. Senate candidates including Dr. Oz.

This is considered one of the most important Senate races in the nation — but you won’t be able to see it.

Recently, WOW!/Breezeline canceled Newsmax and dropped us from their lineup.

They clearly don’t like Newsmax’s point of view and the values we stand for. You can cancel WOW!/Breezeline.

Call them today at 1-866-496-9669 to cancel and complain about their censorship of Newsmax.

Stand up against woke companies like WOW!/Breezeline.

Your friends at Newsmax

Customers of WOW!/Breezeline will not be able to see a live national debate of candidates for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat, including Dr. Oz, hosted by Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday because WOW!/Breeze;line cable has cancelled Newsmax.
