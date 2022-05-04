×
Tags: letter | debate | tua | benton | wcta | kpu | pennsyvlania

You're Blocked: No Greta, No Dr. Oz Tonight!

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 01:25 PM

Newsmax viewers across America are being blocked!

Tonight, Newsmax will host a live national debate hosted by Greta Van Susteren and Pa. Senate candidates including Dr. Oz.

This is considered one of the most important Senate races in the nation — but you won’t be able to see it.

Recently, your cable company canceled Newsmax and dropped us from their lineup.

They clearly don’t like Newsmax’s point of view and the values we stand for. You can cancel them.

Call them today:

  • TUA LightTube 931-455-4515
  • Benton Cable TV 320-393-2115
  • WCTA TV 1-800-945-2163
  • KPU Digital TV ­ 907-225-1000

Cancel their services and complain about their censorship of Newsmax.

Remember, Newsmax has more viewers and ratings that 80% of the channels in their basic guides, yet they cancelled Newsmax!

Stand up against woke companies like TUA LightTube, Benton Cable TV, WCTA TV, and KPU Digital TV!

Newsmax will host a live national debate of candidates for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat, including Dr. Oz, hosted by Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday, but you won’t be able to see it.

US
