×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: letter | debate | hargray | pennsyvlvania | senate | greta van susteren | blocked

You're Blocked: No Greta, No Dr. Oz Tonight

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 11:40 AM

Dear Hargray Customer:

You’re being blocked!

Tonight Newsmax will host a live national debate hosted by Greta Van Susteren and Pa. Senate candidates including Dr. Oz.

This is considered one of the most important Senate races in the nation — but you won’t be able to see it.

Recently, Hargray canceled Newsmax and dropped us from their lineup.

They clearly don’t like Newsmax’s point of view and the values we stand for. You can cancel Hargray.

Call them today at 1-877-427-4729 to cancel and complain about their censorship of Newsmax.

Stand up against woke companies like Hargray.

Your friends at Newsmax

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Customers of Hargray will not be able to see a live national debate of candidates for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat, including Dr. Oz, hosted by Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday because Hargray cable has cancelled Newsmax.
letter, debate, hargray, pennsyvlvania, senate, greta van susteren, blocked
101
2022-40-04
Wednesday, 04 May 2022 11:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved