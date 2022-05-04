You're Blocked: No Greta, No Dr. Oz Tonight

Dear Cincinnati Bell Customer:

You’re being blocked!

Tonight Newsmax will host a live national debate hosted by Greta Van Susteren and Pa. Senate candidates including Dr. Oz.

This is considered one of the most important Senate races in the nation — but you won’t be able to see it.

Recently, Cincinnati Bell canceled Newsmax and dropped us from their lineup.

They clearly don’t like Newsmax’s point of view and the values we stand for. You can cancel Cincinnati Bell.



Call them today at 1-877-649-6332 to cancel and complain about their censorship of Newsmax.

Stand up against woke companies like Cincinnati Bell.

Your friends at Newsmax