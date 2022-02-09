It's All About Trump: WOW! Censors Newsmax

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

WOW! cable, was recently acquired by liberal cable operator Breezeline, and they immediately dropped Newsmax.

They are claiming it was a “business decision.”

But here’s the truth: WOW!’s new owner Breezeline is dropping Newsmax across the country.

They are doing this even though Newsmax has bigger ratings and is cheaper than 80% of the channels in WOW’s and Breezeline’s basic cable package!

So, if this is a business decision, it’s a bad business decision for Breezeline.

Newsmax is left with one conclusion: This is really a political decision to drop Newsmax.

This is censorship.

Breezeline is canceling Newsmax, the 4th highest-rated cable news channel, and a top 20 channel!

They are canceling a channel with more than 20 million regular viewers, according to Nielsen.

They are canceling you.

It is no surprise that Breezeline’s head of programming is a donor to Joe Biden and ACTBLUE member.

Normally, a cable news channel like Newsmax would be a “must have.”

But WOW! Breezeline carries 11 liberal news channels, most of which have less viewership than Newsmax and cost Atlantic more!

They really don’t want Newsmax offering you a different view.

It’s clear to us they don’t want a channel like Newsmax that reports on President Trump and carries his rallies live — the only major cable outlet to do so!

If you don’t like woke culture and tactics, you can fight back:

1) Call WOW! now toll free at 1-866-496-9669

Demand they put Newsmax back back on!

2) Cancel WOW!/Breezeline.

Let them know you are canceling.

Newsmax is available on the basic cable package for Dish, DirecTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and many services.

Fubo has an easy service to get Newsmax through the internet.

3) Remember you can cancel all of WOW! and Breezeline services, including their internet broadband.

When you get marketing offers from them, call their 800 numbers and let them know you won’t buy from them.

Call WOW!/Breezeline 1-866-496-9669 Now!

Take a stand against woke businesses, stand with Newsmax!

Your friends at Newsmax