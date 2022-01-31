Your Cable Censored Trump Rally This Past Weekend

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

More than 5 million viewers tuned into Newsmax this past weekend to watch President Trump’s Texas rally.

But these cable companies denied the Trump rally on Newsmax:

• Broken Bow Cable

• Greenlight Community Cable

• AdamsWells TV

• Highland Telephone Cooperative

You see, without notice last month, these cable companies canceled Newsmax.

As you know, Newsmax has been the target of left-wing efforts to remove us from cable systems. These groups also want to “deplatform” Fox News and OANN.

We need to fight back against WOKE attempts to censor Newsmax

and news about President Trump.

Call your cable company today:

Demand they put Newsmax back on!

Nielsen says Newsmax is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S. – and has more viewership than 80% of the channels in your basic cable package.



Despite this, they want to cancel us and you!

These cable companies are making phony claims about Newsmax.

We actually came to an agreement with their negotiating agent,

and they won’t accept the result of their own agent!

Remind your cable company you can CANCEL them and switch to another service.

Newsmax is available on the basic cable package for Dish, DirecTV, Fubo, AT&T TV, and many services.

Call now:

Stand with Newsmax and for American values, stand against WOKE cancel culture!

