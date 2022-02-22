×
Your Cable Company Could Drop Newsmax! Read This

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 04:15 PM

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

As you know Newsmax is carried on your local cable system, and we have been glad to have been carried by them.

Soon Newsmax will be up for renewal and we hope you let them know how much you like Newsmax!

Please contact your cable company below:

  • MaxxSouth Cable TV – 1-800-457-5351
  • Buckeye Broadband - 419-742-4986
  • MCTV - 330-833-4134
  • ALLO Fiber TV - 1-866-481-2556
  • IMCTV - 1-800-635-7052
  • Berkeley Cable Television - 1-888-746-4482

GTA Digital TV - 671-644-4482Call your cable company today and let them know you want Newsmax to remain in your cable lineup!

You don’t want to lose the network that stands for your American values.

And you don’t want to lose the #1 independent news network.

Let them know you like our team, including Greg Kelly, Sean Spicer, Lyndsay Keith, Diamond and Silk, Dick Morris, Eric Bolling, Chris Salcedo, Grant Stinchfield, Mike Huckabee, and so many more!

It’s important you let them know.

Call:

Make sure you speak to a live agent.

Please stand with us.

Call your cable company today.

Please thank them for carrying us and that you subscribe to get Newsmax -- and you don’t want to see our voice closed down!

Your friends at Newsmax

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
