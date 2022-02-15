×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: letter | cable | cincinnati | bell | censorship

Urgent Notice Re: Cincinnati Bell Censorship

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 04:29 PM

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

Cincinnati Bell is a cable, internet, and telecom provider that recently dropped Newsmax to censor our news and your voice!

Cincinnati Bell took this act of censorship in the middle of negotiations and without notice.

They did this even though Newsmax is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel and has more viewership and costs less than 80% of the channels they carry!

If you oppose Cancel Culture, you need to stand up to Cincinnati Bell.

Act today by:

1) Calling Cincinnati Bell and demand they put Newsmax back on!

Call toll free 1-877-649-6332

Remember to speak with a live agent.

2) Share our web pages with your friends and family and sign up:

www.FightCincinnatiBell.com

Help us fight Cincinnati Bell censorship today!

Your friends at Newsmax

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Cincinnati Bell is a cable, internet, and telecom provider that recently dropped Newsmax to censor our news and your voice! Cincinnati Bell took this act of censorship in the middle of negotiations and without notice.
letter, cable, cincinnati, bell, censorship
128
2022-29-15
Tuesday, 15 February 2022 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved