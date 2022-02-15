Urgent Notice Re: Cincinnati Bell Censorship

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

Cincinnati Bell is a cable, internet, and telecom provider that recently dropped Newsmax to censor our news and your voice!

Cincinnati Bell took this act of censorship in the middle of negotiations and without notice.

They did this even though Newsmax is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel and has more viewership and costs less than 80% of the channels they carry!

If you oppose Cancel Culture, you need to stand up to Cincinnati Bell.

Act today by:

1) Calling Cincinnati Bell and demand they put Newsmax back on!

Call toll free 1-877-649-6332

Remember to speak with a live agent.

2) Share our web pages with your friends and family and sign up:

www.FightCincinnatiBell.com

Help us fight Cincinnati Bell censorship today!

Your friends at Newsmax