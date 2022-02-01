Wave Cable (Astound) Censored Trump Rally This Past Weekend

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

More than 5 million viewers tuned into Newsmax this past weekend to watch President Trump’s Texas rally.

But customers of Wave Cable, now called Astound Broadband, were denied seeing the Trump rally and Newsmax.

Astound/Wave is one of the few cable companies to refuse carry Newsmax.

Astound/Wave carries 11 liberal and news information channels, including CNN and MSNBC, but won’t carry Newsmax.

Nielsen says Newsmax is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S. – and has more viewership than 80% of the channels in your basic cable package.

Despite this, Astound/Wave refuses to allow you to see Newsmax!

Customers can call Wave toll-free at 1-866-928-3123

Demand they put Newsmax on!

Remember you can CANCEL Astound/Wave and switch to another service.

Newsmax is available on the basic cable package for Dish, DirecTV, Fubo, AT&T TV, Verizon Fios and Spectrum (Select) and many services.

Call 1-866-928-3123 Now

Stand with Newsmax and for American values, stand against WOKE cancel culture!

Your friends at Newsmax

Remember, Newsmax TV is real news for real people.