Newsmax Targeted: Blue Ridge Cable Cancels Us

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

Blue Ridge has dropped Newsmax from their customers' TV plans.

Big Tech already censors the independent voices of millions of Americans — don't let Blue Ridge do the same!

Contact Blue Ridge TODAY and demand Newsmax be returned to your lineup!

Big Tech is using algorithms to hide conservative content, effectively banning any voices that aren't in lockstep with the woke left's agenda.

The far left has been pushing for cable TV providers like Blue Ridge to drop Newsmax.

They want Newsmax off air despite the fact we are the 4th-highest rated cable news channel and a top 20 cable channel.

Don’t let these groups and Blue Ridge close down conservative media that stands for your values!

Stop the Cancel Culture.

We need your help — Take action NOW and make sure Blue Ridge doesn't censor Newsmax!

Call Blue Ridge today toll free at 1-800-222-5377

Make sure you wait on the line and speak to a live agent.

Your voice and your fellow Newsmax subscribers will be too loud for Blue Ridge to ignore.

Be aware that Blue Ridge has been making false claims about Newsmax to their customers.

They claim we cost too much, meanwhile they pay 11 liberal news and information channels much more than Newsmax, though we have a higher viewership.

Please stand with us.

Call Blue Ridge now.

Let them know if they don’t bring Newsmax back, you will be switching to another service that carries Newsmax.

Your friends at Newsmax

