Newsmax Targeted: Atlantic Broadband Cancels Us

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

Atlantic Broadband has dropped Newsmax from their customers' TV plans.

Big Tech already censors the independent voices of millions of Americans — don't let Atlantic Broadband do the same!

Contact Atlantic Broadband TODAY and demand Newsmax be returned to your lineup!

Big tech are using algorithms to hide conservative content, effectively banning any voices that aren't in lockstep with the woke Left's agenda.

The far left has been pushing for cable TV providers like Atlantic Broadband to drop Newsmax.

They want Newsmax off air despite the fact we are the 4th-highest rated cable news channel and a top 20 cable channel.

Don’t let these groups and Atlantic Broadband close down conservative media that stands for your values!

Stop the Cancel Culture.

We need your help — Take action NOW and make sure Atlantic Broadband doesn't censor Newsmax!

Call Atlantic today toll free at 1-844-574-8435

Make sure you wait on the line and speak to a live agent.

Your voice and your fellow Newsmax subscribers will be too loud for Atlantic Broadband to ignore.

Be aware that Atlantic Broadband has been making false claims about Newsmax to their customers.

They claim we did not negotiate in good faith, but they dropped us in the middle of negotiations!

They claim we broadcast for free anyway, but they know that free service will end shortly.

They claim we cost too much, meanwhile they pay 11 liberal news and information channels much more than Newsmax, though we have a higher viewership.

Please stand with us.

Call Atlantic Broadband now.

Let them know if they don’t bring Newsmax back, you will be switching to another service that carries Newsmax.

Your friends at Newsmax

