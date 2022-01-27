Atlantic Broadband Censors Trump Rally Speech!

URGENT: President Trump’s rally will air live on Newsmax this weekend, EXCEPT if you are a subscriber to Atlantic Broadband cable (now called Breezeline).

Recently Atlantic moved to close down Newsmax’s voice, despite the fact we have more viewership and ratings than 80% of the channels they carry.

With AT&T dropping conservative networks, make sure you let Atlantic know you are demanding they bring back Newsmax!

Call Atlantic today toll free at 1-844-574-8435

Atlantic has made numerous false claims about Newsmax. See our letter below.

Newsmax

Atlantic Lies About Newsmax Cancellation

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

Atlantic Broadband has dropped Newsmax from their customers' TV plans even though most channels they carry have much less viewership.

It’s clear why: They don’t like diverse viewpoints and they don’t like President Trump.

Stop the Cancel Culture.

Take action NOW and make sure Atlantic Broadband doesn't censor Newsmax!

Make sure you wait on the line and speak to a live agent.

Atlantic doesn’t want you to speak to one of their agents.

They want your money – but not your opinion!

Publicly, they have been lying to their customers about Newsmax.

They claim we did not negotiate in good faith, but the truth is they dropped us in the middle of negotiations!

They claim we could not come to terms, when their negotiating agent did agree to terms for Newsmax.

They also falsely claim we give the service away free and demand them to pay, which is also NOT TRUE.

Atlantic pays 11 liberal news and information channels much more money than Newsmax, though we have a higher viewership.

Please stand with Newsmax and for diversity in your cable lineup.

Call Atlantic Broadband now.

Let them know if they don’t bring Newsmax back, you can CANCEL Atlantic.

Your friends at Newsmax

