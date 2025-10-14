WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: lets go brandon | michigan | school | ban | first amendment

Appeals Court Backs Mich. School's 'Let's Go Brandon' Shirt Ban

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 08:14 PM EDT

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a Michigan school district in a dispute over free speech and "Let's Go Brandon" shirts, clothing that took a jab at then-President Joe Biden.

The mother of two boys who got the shirts as Christmas gifts said her sons' First Amendment rights were violated when they were told to take off the shirts at Tri County Middle School in 2022. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed in 2-1 opinion.

"In the schoolhouse, vulgarity trumps politics. And the protection for political speech doesn't give a student carte blanche to use vulgarity at school — even when that vulgarity is cloaked in innuendo or euphemism," said Judges John Nalbandian and Karen Nelson Moore.

In 2021, an obscenity directed at Biden was being chanted at a NASCAR race, though a TV sports reporter said it was, "Let's go, Brandon." The line suddenly became popular among Biden's conservative critics.

The school said it wasn't prohibiting political messages, just vulgar ones. There was evidence that some students wore clothing that said, "Make America Great Again," or had messages supporting President Donald Trump.

Judge John Bush disagreed with the majority opinion and said the wrong legal standard was applied.

"The phrase at issue here is a euphemism for political criticism. It contains no sexual content, no graphic imagery, and no actual profanity," he said.

"To the extent that it implies an offensive phrase, it does so obliquely — by design."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a Michigan school district in a dispute over free speech and "Let's Go Brandon" shirts, clothing that took a jab at then-President Joe Biden.
lets go brandon, michigan, school, ban, first amendment
244
2025-14-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 08:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved