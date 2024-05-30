WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: letitia james | greg abbott | daniel perry | justice | department | democrat | ags

N.Y. AG James, Dem AGs Now Going After Texas GOP Gov. Abbott

By    |   Thursday, 30 May 2024 11:49 AM EDT

New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with 13 other state attorneys general, asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday to open a civil rights investigation following the pardon of Daniel Perry by Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott issued a full pardon May 16 to Perry, a former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder for fatally shooting Garrett Foster during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. Prosecutors said Perry, who is white, could have avoided a confrontation with Foster, who was also white, by driving away but instead chose to confront the crowd of protesters.

Both men were legally armed. Perry had been in state prison on a 25-year sentence since his conviction in 2023.

"Texas has one of the strongest 'Stand Your Ground' laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney," Abbott said, following a recommendation by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

"I thank the Board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon recommendation."

Now James and her 13 Democrat attorneys general are calling on President Joe Biden's Justice Department to investigate the Republican Texas governor.

"The facts of this case were egregious, and so too is the reality that a state would so blatantly condone hateful, murderous conduct," James wrote in a statement.

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, James and the other AGs requested an investigation to determine if Perry violated criminal law and if "stand your ground” laws encourage vigilantes.

"The undersigned attorneys general are concerned that these 'stand your ground' laws encourage vigilantes to attend protests armed and ready to shoot and kill those who exercise their First Amendment rights," the letter read.

"We urge the department to open an investigation into whether Mr. Perry violated federal criminal law, including specifically several federal criminal civil rights laws. We note that whether or not Texas law gives Mr. Perry a defense to state prosecution for his actions here, Texas law does not prevent a federal prosecution for Mr. Perry's act of killing someone for racial reasons in order to prevent him from exercising constitutional rights."

James was joined in her letter by the state attorneys general from Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

There are 23 Democrat AGs and 27 Republican AGs in the U.S., so James did not have full support of her party's top state prosecutors.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with 13 other state attorneys general, asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday to open a civil rights investigation following the pardon of Daniel Perry by Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.
letitia james, greg abbott, daniel perry, justice, department, democrat, ags, doj
413
2024-49-30
Thursday, 30 May 2024 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved