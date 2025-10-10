N.Y. AG Indictment Shifts Spotlight Back to Cuomo

New York Democrats are standing behind New York Attorney General Letitia James in the wake of her federal indictment.

Except for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running an independent campaign for New York City mayor and blames James for forcing him out of the governor's mansion.

James was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia. Prosecutors alleged she falsely claimed a Virginia property was her primary residence to obtain favorable mortgage terms.

While Democrats complained the indictment was a politically motivated act of retribution for her investigations into President Donald Trump, Cuomo released a statement, criticizing the politicalization of law enforcement, "whether it comes from the right or left," without mentioning James.

Cuomo resigned as governor after James' office released a report that he sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

The indictments have put Cuomo's mayoral candidacy in a bind, Politico reported.

He can ill-afford to criticize James and potentially alienate voters he needs to defeat Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, who he trails by double digits, but he is also unwilling to stand behind her given their past, Politico reported.

Cuomo's path to victory relies heavily on turning out older Black New Yorkers, who have also supported James in her campaigns, according to Politico.

"Andrew Cuomo, if you are too afraid to speak her name, let me give you a helping hand: her name is Tish James," said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, a former mayoral candidate, at a press conference.

Democratic strategists told Politico the indictment adds a new wrinkle into what has been a chaotic New York City's mayor race.

"The New York City mayor's race is a barometer on how much New Yorkers don't like Trump and they want a leader who is going to stand up against him," Jasmine Gripper, co-chair of the Working Families Party, said to Politico. "It's why you're going to see a rallying cry for Zohran and Tish James. It's a roar for our democracy."

James previously served on the New York City Council and in the public advocate's office.

Some Democrats tried to get her to run against Cuomo when he appeared to be the front-runner, but she declined and has actively campaigned for Mamdani.

On Friday, Cuomo issued another statement, where he mentioned James and brought up a Department of Justice investigation into his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The weaponization and politicization of the justice system is wrong no matter which side you are on — period," Cuomo said. "It is wrong when Trump's DOJ does it or when a democrat does it, and it must be universally condemned."

"I know firsthand as the White House weaponized the DOJ against me when I was governor of New York and three other democratic states during the height of COVID and it's wrong that it appears to be happening with AG James and Former FBI Director Comey — it is part of why people have lost faith in the Justice system, the cornerstone of our democracy."