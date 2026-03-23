Billionaire OnlyFans Owner Dies of Cancer

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of the pornography platform OnlyFans, has died at age 43 following a battle with cancer, according to a company statement on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," the company said, adding that his family has requested privacy.

Bloomberg reported that Radvinsky acquired a majority stake in OnlyFans in 2018 and expanded it into a dominant force in the online pornography industry.

The platform lets creators charge users directly for access to content, a model that reshaped how pornographic material is distributed and monetized online.

Founded in 2016 by British entrepreneurs Guy and Tim Stokely, OnlyFans gained widespread attention during COVID-19 lockdowns, when many adult film performers and sex workers turned to the platform as a primary source of income.

Radvinsky's death comes as he was in discussions to sell a majority stake in the company.

He had been seeking to sell about 60% of the business at an estimated enterprise value of $5.5 billion.

San Francisco-based Architect Capital was in talks to lead a potential deal involving equity and roughly $2 billion in debt, though discussions were described as early and ongoing.

Radvinsky generated significant personal wealth from the platform, paying himself about $1.8 billion in dividends since 2021.

His net worth was estimated at $3.8 billion last year, before an additional $700 million dividend payment that was disclosed in August.

OnlyFans continues to be widely associated with pornography, despite efforts to expand into more mainstream content categories.

The company takes a 20% fee on most transactions and reported more than 4.6 million creators and about 377 million users in 2024, with revenue totaling $1.4 billion.

Radvinsky was born in Odesa, Ukraine, and moved to Chicago as a child, later studying economics at Northwestern University.

As a teenage, he began operating pornographic websites, including MyFreeCams, which helped pioneer direct payment for explicit online content.

In recent years, he lived in Florida and maintained a low public profile, rarely giving interviews.

OnlyFans said he supported a range of philanthropic efforts, including donations to cancer research, open-source technology initiatives, and animal welfare organizations.

The company also said Radvinsky transferred his ownership stake into a trust in 2024.

Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh wrote in a post, "This man dedicated his life to peddling smut and poison. Now he's dead and his only legacy on this Earth is filth.

"What a waste of existence. We all must die. Let us be inspired to make much better use of our time here."