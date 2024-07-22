WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lebron james | paris | france | olympics | flag | bearer | team usa

LeBron James Picked as Team USA's Male Flag Bearer for Paris Games

Monday, 22 July 2024 08:38 AM EDT

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will be Team USA's male flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, the American team said Monday.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, aged 39, will be participating in his fourth Olympics.

"It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," James said in a statement.

"For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.

"Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment."

His female counterpart, who will also carry the flag on a barge along with boats carrying all other teams down the river Seine in front of 300,000 spectators, will be announced Tuesday.

James and his flag bearer counterpart were chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will be Team USA's male flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, the American team said Monday.
lebron james, paris, france, olympics, flag, bearer, team usa
176
2024-38-22
Monday, 22 July 2024 08:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved