NBA: Fans Ejected From Lakers Game Made Inappropriate Comments to LeBron James

The NBA on Sunday said the Los Angeles Lakers ejected two fans from last Wednesday's game against the Pacers for making inappropriate comments and gestures toward Lakers star LeBron James, reports The Athletic.

"No lifetime ban or further consequence is expected," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told the news outlet.

The Daily Wire notes that there have been no official reports on what was said by the two fans, but video shows one of them appearing to wave his arms at James. James then grabbed an official by the arm, brought him to where the fans were seated, and pointed at them while yelling "it’s right f***ing here!"

James was asked after the game what the fans did that made him "uncomfortable," to which he responded, "I mean nothing is uncomfortable for me, but there’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents and things of that nature or not wanting your opponents to be successful, and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."