Leavitt: Google News Biased Against Conservatives

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday cited a new study alleging bias in Google News results, arguing that the findings highlight what she called a lack of balance in how major tech platforms distribute information to Americans.

"Media Research Center: Google News Massively Biased, Just 2% of Top Morning Stories from Conservative Outlets," Leavitt said in a post on X, pointing to a report from the Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog group.

The MRC reported that just 2% of top morning stories featured on Google News came from outlets it identified as conservative.

The analysis focused on headline placements during early hours, a period when many users check news updates to start their day.

According to the group, the findings reflect a broader imbalance in digital media ecosystems, where left-leaning or mainstream outlets dominate visibility.

The organization said it categorized news sources based on ideological alignment and tracked their frequency in prominent positions on Google News.

Leavitt said the report underscores longstanding concerns among conservatives that major technology companies wield outsized influence over public discourse while lacking sufficient accountability.

The study arrives amid continued political scrutiny of Big Tech firms, particularly over how algorithms prioritize content.

Republicans have frequently argued that companies like Google suppress conservative viewpoints, while Democrats have focused more on combating what they call misinformation and harmful content online.

Google has consistently rejected claims of political bias in its products.

The company has said its news aggregation systems rely on factors such as relevance, timeliness, and source authority, not ideology, to determine which stories appear most prominently.

Media analysts caution that studies measuring bias in news aggregation can be difficult to evaluate objectively.

Classifying outlets by political leaning is often subjective, they note, and differences in newsroom size, publishing frequency, and audience reach can influence which stories are most widely surfaced.

Still, the report is likely to intensify calls from some lawmakers for greater oversight of tech platforms.

Leavitt did not outline specific policy proposals but suggested the administration is paying close attention to concerns about fairness in digital information distribution.