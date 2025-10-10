Vought: Trump Admin Starts Layoffs Amid Shutdown

Layoffs in the federal government have officially begun, according to Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought.

"The RIFs have begun," Vought wrote on X.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump warned that a failure to end the shutdown would trigger layoffs and said permanent cuts would follow if the impasse continues.

Trump on Thursday vowed to make permanent spending cuts targeting "Democrat programs" first, giving shutdown Democrats "a little taste of their own medicine."

"We'll be making cuts that will be permanent," Trump said during Thursday's Cabinet meeting. "And we're only going to cut Democrat programs, I hate to tell you."

"I guess that makes sense, but we're only cutting Democrat programs, but we're going to start that."

Vought has given Trump the OMB plans for the shutdown-related reductions in force affecting Congress, the White House and the American public.

"[Vought] can talk to you about it if he wants to, but we'll be cutting some very popular Democrat programs that aren't popular with Republicans, frankly, because that's the way it works," Trump continued.

"They wanted to do this. So we'll give them a little taste of their own medicine."

Trump also accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of hypocrisy over the shutdown, pointing to past remarks opposing government closures.

He claimed Democrats were facing a "rebellion" within their ranks as pressure mounts to end the stalemate.

"But Chuck Schumer proclaimed this morning that every day gets better for them," Trump said. "No, every day it's actually getting worse for them."

"And they're having a rebellion in the Democrat Party, because they want to stop."

The president further boasted about his recent election win, calling it "one of the greatest, biggest landslides in history" and accusing Democrats of "lying" about the results.