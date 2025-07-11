State Dept Starts Firing 1,350 Employees in Trump Shake-Up

The State Department began firing more than 1,350 U.S-based employees Friday as the administration of President Donald Trump presses ahead with an unprecedented overhaul of its diplomatic corps.

The layoffs, which affect 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers based in the United States, come at a time when Washington is grappling with multiple crisis on the world stage: Russia's war in Ukraine, the almost two year-long Gaza conflict, and the Middle East on edge due to high tension between Israel and Iran.

"The Department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities," an internal State Department notice that was sent to the workforce said. "Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found," it added.

The total reduction in the workforce will be nearly 3,000 including the voluntary departures, according to the notice and a senior State Department official, out of the 18,000 employees based in the United States.The move is the first step of a restructuring that Trump has sought to ensure U.S. foreign policy is aligned with his "America First" agenda.

Several offices were set up inside the Department's headquarters in Washington, D.C., for employees who are being laid off to turn in their badges, laptops, telephones and other property owned by the agency.

The offices were marked by posters that read "Transition Day Out Processing." One counter at the building was dubbed as an "Outprocessing service center" with small bottles of water placed next to a box of tissue. Inside one office, cardboard boxes were visible.

A five-page "separation checklist" that was sent to workers who are fired on Friday and seen by Reuters tells the employee that they will lose access to the building and their emails at 5 p.m. EDT on Friday. It asks the employees to fulfill a set of steps ahead of their termination.

Trump in February ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revamp the foreign service to ensure that the Republican president's foreign policy is "faithfully" implemented. He has also repeatedly pledged to "clean out the deep state" by firing bureaucrats that he deems disloyal.

The shake-up is part of a push by Trump to shrink the federal bureaucracy and cut what he says is wasteful spending of taxpayer money. His administration dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Aid, Washington's premier aid arm that distributed billions of dollars of assistance worldwide, and folded it under the State Department.

Rubio announced the plans for the State Department shake-up in April, saying the Department in its current form was "bloated, bureaucratic" and was not able to perform its mission "in this new era of great power competition."

He envisioned a structure that he said would give back the power to regional bureaus and embassies and get rid of programs and offices that do not align with America's core interests.

That vision would see the elimination of the role of top official for civilian security, democracy, and human rights and the closure of some offices that monitored war crimes and conflicts around the world.

Former diplomats and critics say the firing of foreign service officers risks America's ability to counter the growing assertiveness from adversaries such as China and Russia.

"President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio are once again making America less safe and less secure," Democrat senator Tim Kaine from Virginia said in a statement.

"This decision sends the wrong signal to allies and adversaries alike: that the United States is pulling back from the world stage," the American Foreign Service Association, a professional group which represents State Department employees, said in a statement.

"As allies look to the U.S. for reassurance and rivals test for weakness, the administration has chosen to sideline the very professionals best equipped to navigate this moment. Meanwhile, countries like China continue expanding their diplomatic reach and influence," it added.

The reorganization had been expected to be largely concluded by July 1, but the State Department had to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the Trump administration's bid to halt a judicial order blocking mass job cuts.

On Tuesday, the court cleared the way for the Trump administration to pursue the job cuts and the sweeping downsizing of numerous agencies. Since then, The White House Counsel's Office and the Office of Personnel Management has been coordinating with federal agencies to ensure their plans comply with the law.