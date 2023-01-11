Georgia Students Sue District for Banning BLM Material

Three Georgia students are seeking a federal civil rights lawsuit against their local school district for prohibiting clothes that promote Black Lives Matter messaging.

Filed by the students' mothers Lakeisha Hamilton and Tauretta McCray, the trio alleges the Effingham County School District "engaged in an egregious pattern of deliberately ignoring complaints" of racial hatred.

The lawsuit also claims the students' right to equal protection under the 14th Amendment was violated by Effingham County High School and Effingham College & Career Academy's supposed unequal treatment.

"In one instance, a Black student was refused entry to a football game because she was wearing a 'Black Lives Matter' shirt; and was advised that she could not enter with it on," the lawsuit read.

"However, a white student was allowed entry at the very same event with a shirt that read, 'Stomp on My Flag; I'll Stomp Your A**,'" it continued. "There were no repercussions for that white student."

Other allegations involved students hanging a noose in the football locker room and wearing Confederate flag attire, with one student dressing up as Adolf Hitler and a teacher making "overtly racist remarks."

According to the suit, the students have requested a trial by jury, for the school's dress code to be amended, the prohibition of discrimination based on political viewpoints, and punitive damages.

Effingham County School District superintendent Yancy Ford told The Hill that no defendants listed in the lawsuit, including the school district itself, have been delivered a notice thus far.

"Once we have been served, a response to the allegations will be filed in accordance with the rules and procedures of the court," Ford said.