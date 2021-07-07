×
Trump Fundraising on Back of Social Media Lawsuit

donald trump exults during his sarasota, florida, rally saturday
Former President Donald Trump (Jason Behnken/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 July 2021 05:15 PM

Former President Donald Trump followed up his announcement of a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google over his bans from their platforms with a call for fundraising along with the Republican National Committee.

Trump announced the lawsuit at just before noon Wednesday, and as early as 12:02 p.m. supporters began receiving messaging calling for donations. The New York Times' Nick Corasaniti tweeted two screenshots of these calls. One message, which was written to sound like it was a tweet from Trump himself, included a link to Save America, the former president's joint fundraising committee that also raises contributions for other GOP causes.

The message read, "Pres Trump: I am SUING Facebook & Twitter for UNCONSTITUTIONAL CENSORSHIP. For a short time, 5X-IMPACT on all gifts! Donate NOW."

Another was in the style of a news alert, saying, "BREAKING NEWS! President Trump is filing a LAWSUIT against Facebook and Twitter for UNFAIR CENSORSHIP! For the NEXT HOUR, we've activated a 5X-IMPACT on ALL GIFTS! Please Contribute IMMEDIATELY to INCREASE your impact by 500% and to get your name on the Donor List President Trump sees!"

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
