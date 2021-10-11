Dog the Bounty Hunter Leaves Search for Brian Laundrie

Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has returned to Colorado after injuring his ankle while in Florida searching with his investigative team for Brian Laundrie, who is wanted in connection with the murder of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Newsweek reported on Sunday that Chapman, 68, returned to Colorado but that his team remained in Florida to aid the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement.

"Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter's team. They say he's headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search," Florida news anchor Josh Benson of WFLA tweeted on Sunday.

“Team says he’s put together a talented network of local team members he calls the ‘Florida Team’ that will continue the search while he’s gone,” Benson added. “He says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there.”

Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, tweeted, “Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. (Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon.) We are still actively searching for #BrianLaundrie, leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will.”

Duane Chapman previously told TMZ that he thinks Laundrie is still alive, saying that he could survive in the wilderness on his own: “There's no evidence of him being suicidal like that anywhere, and he didn't say that to anyone.”

He added, "If you go to his Instagram pages and look at what kind of person he really is—and the books that he reads, and especially his very favorite books — that's not books for suicidal people."