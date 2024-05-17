Las Vegas Girl, 12, 'Bullied to Death'

A 12-year-old Las Vegas girl, Flora Martinez, committed suicide on May 7 after enduring nearly a year of relentless bullying, her family told 8 News Now.

Flora, a sixth grader at Duane D. Keller Middle School in Las Vegas, had reportedly been targeted by classmates since the start of the 2023-24 academic year. Her mother, Alice Martinez, filed a request to transfer Flora out of the school, but the Clark County School District allegedly denied the request on Oct. 6.

"My daughter was literally bullied to death," Martinez said.

Flora's father, Joshua Parker, criticized the school district for failing to act. The family had reported the bullying to the school's assistant principal, but the harassment reportedly persisted.

Rico, a 12-year-old who attended school with Flora, described her as "so nice to everybody" and expressed regret for not intervening. Flora took her life shortly before dinner with her family, who now accuses the district of negligence.

The CCSD has a portal to report bullying. Newsmax reached out to CCSD for comment.