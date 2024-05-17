WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: las vegas | suicide | school | bullying

Las Vegas Girl, 12, 'Bullied to Death'

By    |   Friday, 17 May 2024 10:33 PM EDT

A 12-year-old Las Vegas girl, Flora Martinez, committed suicide on May 7 after enduring nearly a year of relentless bullying, her family told 8 News Now.

Flora, a sixth grader at Duane D. Keller Middle School in Las Vegas, had reportedly been targeted by classmates since the start of the 2023-24 academic year. Her mother, Alice Martinez, filed a request to transfer Flora out of the school, but the Clark County School District allegedly denied the request on Oct. 6.

"My daughter was literally bullied to death," Martinez said. 

Flora's father, Joshua Parker, criticized the school district for failing to act. The family had reported the bullying to the school's assistant principal, but the harassment reportedly persisted.

Rico, a 12-year-old who attended school with Flora, described her as "so nice to everybody" and expressed regret for not intervening. Flora took her life shortly before dinner with her family, who now accuses the district of negligence.

The CCSD has a portal to report bullying. Newsmax reached out to CCSD for comment. 

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A 12-year-old Las Vegas girl, Flora Martinez, committed suicide on May 7 after enduring nearly a year of relentless bullying, her family told 8 News Now.
las vegas, suicide, school, bullying
171
2024-33-17
Friday, 17 May 2024 10:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved