×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: las vegas shooting office building

3 Dead in Shooting at Las Vegas Law Office

3 Dead in Shooting at Las Vegas Law Office

Monday, 08 April 2024 03:52 PM EDT

A shooting Monday inside a law office in the affluent Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas left three people dead, including the shooter, police said.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference that investigators believe the shooter killed himself.

“I want to make sure our community understands there is no further threat,” he said.

McMahill said the victims were a man and a woman. The names of the dead have not been released.

According to McMahill, the shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. at a law office on the fifth floor of a mid-rise office building in the masterplanned community. He did not say if the shooter knew the victims or whether the victims were employees of the law office.

The sheriff said police officers were still working to clear the building and evacuate the people sheltered inside, while investigators were searching the shooter’s vehicle in the office building’s parking garage.

Summerlin spans roughly 13 miles (21 kilometers) along the city's western edge, about 30 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A shooting Monday inside a law office in the affluent Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas left three people dead, including the shooter, police said.
las vegas shooting office building
175
2024-52-08
Monday, 08 April 2024 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved