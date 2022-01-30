×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: las vegas | crash | 9 dead | mass casualty

9 Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Las Vegas 'Mass Casualty' Crash

Sunday, 30 January 2022 08:53 AM

A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in a wreck that police in Nevada said was caused by a driver who was speeding.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger also ran a red light before the collision Saturday afternoon, which involved 15 people, North Las Vegas Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas told reporters at a news conference.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” Cuevas said at the briefing around 11 p.m. local time.

The crash was reported at 3 p.m., Cuevas said, after the driver “struck multiple vehicles, causing a chaotic event.” Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

The ages of the people who died ranged from young juveniles to middle-aged adults. Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition, Cuevas said.

It was not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Thursday released a strategy designed to cut the soaring number of traffic deaths on American roads that it called a "crisis."

In October, USDOT said deaths jumped 18.4% in the first six months of 2021 from the same period a year earlier, for the most deadly first half on U.S. roads since 2006 and the largest six-month increase recorded in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System's history, which has been in use since 1975.

"Please making this a safer community by slowing down, (and) paying attention to speed limits," officer Alexander Cuevas from the North Las Vegas Police Department told the press briefing.

"Please do not drive distracted," he added.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in a wreck that police in Nevada said was caused by a driver who was speeding.The driver of a Dodge Challenger also ran a red light before the collision Saturday afternoon, which involved 15...
las vegas, crash, 9 dead, mass casualty
278
2022-53-30
Sunday, 30 January 2022 08:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved