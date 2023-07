Disgraced Sports Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press, on the condition of anonymity, that the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The people said he was in stable condition Monday.

One of the people said he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate at Penitentiary Coleman was assaulted Sunday afternoon, but declined to identify the prisoner because of privacy and security concerns, Reuters reported.

"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures," bureau spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone said in a statement. "The inmate was transported by (emergency personnel) to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation."

The FBI was notified of the incident, and an internal investigation is ongoing, O'Cone added. No other staff or inmates were injured, he said.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

During victim impact statements in 2018, several athletes testified that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse they had told adults what was happening, including coaches and athletic trainers, but that it went unreported.

More than 100 women, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, collectively sought more than $1 billion from the federal government for the FBI’s failure to stop Nassar when agents became aware of allegations against him in 2015. He was arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016, more than a year later.

Michigan State, which was accused of missing chances over many years to stop Nassar, agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by him. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee made a $380 million settlement.

This report contains material from The Associated Press and Reuters.