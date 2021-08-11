×
Tags: larry elder | clint eastwood | california | recall

Larry Elder: Clint Eastwood Supports Me in California Recall Race

larry elder sits at desk in radio studio
Radio talk show host Larry Elder poses for a photo in his studio, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 August 2021 12:19 PM

Conservative radio host Larry Elder, who is running for governor of California, on Wednesday claimed that Hollywood star Clint Eastwood sent him "a message of his support."

Elder tweeted Tuesday evening: "Clint Eastwood just contacted me with a message of his support. A shout out to Mr. Eastwood. You made my day."

The actor and director has not publicly commented on the state’s recall election and has not confirmed Elder’s claim.

The talk radio host, who is a front-runner in recent polls, told Fox News that night that Gov. Gavin Newsom is "in serious trouble and he knows it," with the recall election approaching.

Elder said, "the polls are right in the margin of error. About half of them want him gone, and about half of them don’t."

He added, "I know that he’s worried about me."

Newsom said earlier this week that it’s "important to focus on Larry" Elder because he’s "even more extreme than [former President Donald] Trump in many respects."

He also said, "You think Elder is going to increase childcare slots? You think he’s gonna look out for the rights of women and girls when he says there’s no glass ceiling?"

