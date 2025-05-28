Lara Trump Rejects Jake Tapper Apology Over Biden Decline

Lara Trump, who is married to President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, rebuffed an apology by CNN anchor Jake Tapper more than four years after he scolded her on air for questioning Joe Biden's cognitive abilities while on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

Tapper is now on a mea culpa promotional tour regarding a new book he wrote with Axios' Alex Thompson that details how the Biden administration covered up Biden's cognitive decline during his four years in office. Lara Trump acknowledged that Tapper called to apologize over the on-air scolding but said it was too little, too late, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday.

"We were so close to something so dangerous happening to this country. I mean, look at what actually happened," she told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night, the Examiner reported. "Look at the millions of illegal immigrants able to pour in. People are questioning now who was actually in charge of this country; I guess whoever was in charge of the autopen.

"We really have to think about what would have happened if Joe Biden had been [reelected]. These people would have swept his condition under the rug even more, and Jake Tapper saying this is like a Watergate-level type of situation, now that he played a role in it, it feels a little bit too late to me."

Tapper confronted Lara Trump during CNN's "State of the Union" on Oct. 18, 2020, over comments she made about Biden, which Tapper claimed were mocking Biden's stutter.

"How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?" Tapper said to her after playing a video of a child with a severe stutter.

Lara Trump said she didn't know Biden suffered from a stutter and countered that she believed he was having cognitive issues — something Tapper adamantly rejected before declaring that she has "absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody's cognitive decline."

During his book promotional tour, Tapper has faulted top Democrats and former Biden aides for misleading and lying to the public about Biden's cognitive state, the New York Post reported Wednesday. He also claimed that many of the 200-odd sources interviewed for the book became much more open about Biden after the 2024 election.

"No matter how much he wants to come out now and say, 'You know what, we're going to start calling the shots like we see them actually now.' It's too late," Lara Trump said, according to the Post. "You can't do this time and time again to people and continue to lie to people in the way they did and think that you're going to get any different result. It's the reason Donald Trump is in the White House right now."