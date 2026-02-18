Laken Riley Honored Through 'Run for Your Life' 5K

A "Run for Your Life" 5K will start at Tate Plaza in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday to honor the life of Laken Hope Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student who was killed nearly two years ago to the day on Feb. 22, 2024, by an illegal alien after going for a jog on the University of Georgia campus.

The memorial run aims to celebrate Riley's faith and passion for life while uniting the Athens community in prayer, worship, and a renewed call for safety.

Organizers say the event will serve as a tribute and a rallying point for those seeking hope in the wake of tragedy.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, president of Young America's Foundation, told Breitbart News on Wednesday, "We must work to ensure that what happened to Laken Riley never happens again. Thank you to these great young leaders for keeping her memory alive."

The 5K was organized by Macy Rutledge of Elizabeth Sun Designs, who said the idea "sparked after I heard that President [Donald] Trump captured the Venezuelan president knowing that Laken Riley's murderer is Venezuelan."

Rutledge told the outlet she "immediately felt for them as though it was a little bit of justice for them and soon after wanted to do something for her," prompting her to contact the Laken Hope Foundation about organizing a memorial run.

"This is the first one. We will make this an annual event to be sure that she is forever honored for the life she lived," Rutledge said.

The memorial service is open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Tate Plaza.

Participants who registered before Feb. 14, 2026, are guaranteed a T-shirt in their selected size, while those registering afterward will receive shirts while supplies last.

The foundation's mission is to promote safety and hope for women while keeping Riley's legacy alive.

Rutledge added that numerous sponsors helped bring the event to life. "We have many sponsors that we are so grateful for that helped make this happen.

"They all feel the same way. They truly want to see justice for her family, light out of something dark, and unite Athens under God."

Proceeds from the event will largely benefit the Laken Hope Foundation, which supports causes Riley cared deeply about, including safety awareness for women, tuition assistance for nursing students, and children's healthcare.

Reflecting on the personal impact of Riley's death, Rutledge said, "Laken could have been me. I don't run in public anymore, and I always check in with my dad.

"Athens no longer feels safe, and I just pray that this will redeem it in some way. I want my town to feel safe again.

"I wish this had never happened, and I am passionate about bringing people to Jesus because when you truly do have that encounter with Him, everything else starts to make sense," she added.

Organizers say the event will honor Riley's life, faith, and love for running while encouraging the community to stand together in hope and remembrance.