GOP Rep. Jim Jordan Rips Scientists Who Downplayed COVID Lab Leak

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Tuesday railed at the members of the science community who downplayed the likelihood COVID-19 leaked from a lab, asserting they were all aware it likely emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

At a hearing of the House Oversight subcommittee addressing the origins of the COVID pandemic, Jordan raged, "Why did they lie to us?"

"And why is it taking so long for every government agency to admit what we all know?" he asked. "Because belief in a lab leak as the start of this is not a conspiracy theory."

Speaking to former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Jordan continued: "Why has it taken so long? You knew that early on."

"You confirmed that in May of 2020, and you knew that within weeks that this thing came from a lab. In fact, I think you say that in your testimony. You say, 'Lab leak is the only credible explanation. If this were a trial, the preponderance of the evidence is all on the side of the lab leak.' You knew all that within weeks."

A report released Monday by Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee concluded a "preponderance of circumstantial evidence" shows COVID emerged as a result of a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The FBI also views a lab leak as the virus' most likely origin with "moderate confidence," and the Energy Department maintains "low confidence" in a lab leak.

Jordan noted many scientists who later downplayed the lab leak assessment as a conspiracy theory had nevertheless argued the virus did not appear to be naturally occurring.

He specifically called out Dr. Robert Garry of Tulane University and Dr. Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research Institute — both of whom wrote to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease head Dr. Anthony Fauci in January 2020 the virus appeared to be developed in a lab.

Both men later walked back the claim — and Andersen called it "crackpot," The Daily Caller reported.

"The director of national intelligence knew this thing came from a lab," Jordan said. "The Secretary of State knew this thing came from a lab. Common sense tells you this thing came from a lab. And, frankly, even the guys who called us names knew it came from the lab, because we have their emails. Emails from the start.

"Mr. Garry says, 'I don't know how this thing happens in nature. It would be easy to do in a lab.' Mr. Anderson says, 'This is not consistent with evolution.' Everyone knew from the get-go," Jordan said.