Study: LA Fires Caused 400 More Deaths Than Original Estimate

A new study published Wednesday by the medical journal JAMA has found that more than 400 deaths can now be attributed to the devasting Southern California wildfires of early 2025, far exceeding the original estimate.

When the Los Angeles fires raged from Jan. 7 to Jan. 31, officials declared 31 direct deaths as a result of the inferno. Yet a new research paper published by JAMA has determined that when factoring in issues such as disruptions to the healthcare system, exacerbated heart and lung conditions due to smoke inhalation, and mental stress, the number swells to 440.

The 14 separate fires were a deadly combination of severe drought conditions and high winds compounded by multiple human errors that eventually burned over 57,000 acres of land and destroyed more than 18,000 structures. The two largest fires, the Eaton Fire in Altadena and the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, were the most destructive. The Eaton Fire burned 14,021 acres and destroyed nearly 10,000 structures, while the Palisades Fire spanned 23,448 acres and destroyed more than 5,000 structures.

The lead author of the study, Andrew Stokes, told CBS News, that the "real burden was far above the official toll."

"As we all know, the wildfire smoke contains many toxic substances and particles, so those who were on the front-lines, as well as affected communities, were exposed to many things that could increase their risk for disease later on," he said.

During the course of their destruction, the 14 different fires forced over 200,000 people to evacuate their homes.

"The findings from this study underscore the need to complement direct fatalities estimates with alternative methods to quantify the additional mortality burden of wildfires and of climate-related emergencies more broadly," the authors wrote. "They also highlight the need for improved mortality surveillance during and after wildfire emergencies."