Ex-NY Congressional Candidate, Afghan War Veteran Dead of Apparent Suicide

An Afghanistan war veteran who ran for Congress last year died of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, it was reported.

Kyle Van De Water, who ran as a Republican against incumbent Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., was found dead in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, the Mid Hudson News reported.

Poughkeepsie Police discovered Van De Water's body after responding to a report of a "man down" at the cemetery. Police sources told the News that the death was being investigated as a likely suicide.

In July Van De Water announced plans to challenge Delgado again in 2022, but he suddenly pulled out of the race on Aug. 27. "Unfortunately, circumstances in my life have changed and I am no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor," he announced via social media.

Upon hearing the news of Van De Water's death, Delgado released a statement saying his "heart breaks for Kyle, and his beautiful family."

"We shared a number of conversations about family and country, and I walked away from each one knowing that he had a profound love for both," Delgado said.

Van De Water, a Bronze Star-awarded veteran, ran as a proud family man, posting photos with his wife and four children.

"He was a war hero who put his life and well-being on the line for his country," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said of Van De Water. "We owe him, his family, and all of our brave service men and women everything for the sacrifices they have made."

Van De Water served eight years in the Army from 2006 until he was honorably discharged in 2014, the New York Post reported. He served in Kabul and was awarded the Bronze Star in 2011.

"Kyle’s death is tragically felt not only on an individual level, but also nationally, as far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care that their service to our great land undoubtedly necessitates," Delgado said.

"We can and must do better. May God rest Kyle’s soul. And may God bless his family."

Van De Water's LinkedIn page said he worked for the Poughkeepsie law firm of Corbally, Gartland and Rappleyea, and continued to serve in the Army Reserve.

The 19th U.S. House District represents part of the mid-Hudson Valley region of New York.