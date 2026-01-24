Noem Urges Americans to Stay Off Roads as Fern Hits

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Saturday urged Americans in the path of the massive Winter Storm Fern to stay off the nation's roads as conditions worsen.

The storm is bringing heavy snow, dangerous ice and life-threatening cold to millions of Americans across the nation, and Noem, during an afternoon press conference that aired on Newsmax, said that remaining off the roads is critical for public safety, unless travel is absolutely necessary.

"This storm is going to produce heavy snow. It's going to produce dangerous freezing rain and ice and life-threatening wind chills that will be sustained for days," Noem said.

She said power outages, road closures, and other disruptions have already begun affecting parts of the Midwest, the South and the East Coast, with impacts expected to expand as the storm continues.

"The most important thing that people can do across this country is to please stay off the roads, to stay home when possible, unless you absolutely have to be out and about," she said.

Noem added that staying home not only protects families but also allows emergency responders to focus on proactive safety efforts rather than rescue operations.

"That will not only ensure that you and your family are safe, but that emergency responders aren't out there trying to rescue you when they could be out doing other work to proactively keep people safe and at home," Noem said.

Federal and state officials continue to monitor Winter Storm Fern as it moves across the country, with residents urged to follow local advisories and emergency guidance.