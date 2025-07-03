WATCH TV LIVE

Noem Approves 17 Miles of Water Barriers for Rio Grande

By    |   Thursday, 03 July 2025 02:19 PM EDT

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has signed a waiver permitting 17 miles of waterborne barriers to be built rapidly for the Rio Grande River in Texas as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, the agency announced Thursday.

"A capability gap has been identified in waterways along the Southwest border where drug smuggling, human trafficking and other dangerous and illegal activity occurs. In response to this gap, CBP has identified the requirement for the construction of waterborne barriers to support the border security mission in waterways.

"In addition, waterborne barriers are intended to create a safer border environment for patrolling agents, as well as deter illegal aliens from attempting to illegally cross the border through dangerous waterways.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection wrote in a release.

The signing of the waiver lets Noem forgo the National Environmental Policy Act, which mandates dense environmental assessments prior to construction. The move by the Trump administration comes nearly two years after the DOJ under former President Joe Biden sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over water barriers installed on the Rio Grande, citing humanitarian and environmental concerns.

Thursday, 03 July 2025 02:19 PM
