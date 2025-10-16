Illegals Face $1K Fee as DHS Targets Parole Loopholes

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new fee rule regarding illegals.

The new rule will force illegal aliens paroled into the United States to pay a $1,000 fee. It takes effect Oct. 16, 2025.

The goal: stop fraud, end abuse, and restore order at the border.

Under Secretary Kristi Noem, DHS says it is bringing "common sense and integrity" back to immigration.

The agency says the Biden administration turned parole into an open door for millions of illegal aliens.

DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin called the new fee a long-overdue fix.

"The Biden administration abused America's immigration system and turned parole into a de facto amnesty program," she said.

"Millions of unvetted illegal aliens were allowed in, no questions asked. Through this new fee, President [Donald] Trump and Secretary Noem are making sure foreign nationals who want to stay here have skin in the game."

The fee applies to anyone granted parole under federal immigration law.

That includes initial parole, re-parole, parole in place, and parole from DHS custody.

The money will be collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The fee is assessed when parole is granted, not when someone applies.

Even migrants already in the pipeline could still have to pay, and the amount can increase each year with inflation.

Officials say the move restores accountability and closes loopholes that allowed massive fraud.

The parole system, they argue, was never meant to be a backdoor to residency.

DHS says the message is simple: No more free rides.

The era of catch and release is ending. Illegal aliens will pay up or get out.