Kristi Noem on Dallas Shooting: 'We've Been Warning'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted about the Wednesday Dallas shooting incident at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) site where a shooter opened fire with a rifle, killing at least two people before reportedly killing himself.

Noem posted, "We've been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE," adding it was only a matter of time "before someone was killed."

In a news conference, the FBI said ammunition found at the scene contained "messages that are anti-ICE in nature" near the suspected assassin.

Noem's full post reads as follows:

"For months, we've been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences."

"Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters," she added.

"They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night."

"The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families," Noem concluded.

Additional information about the shooting is expected to become available once FBI and Dallas police investigators have more time on-site.