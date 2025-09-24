WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kristi noem | dallas | shooting | ice | political violence | law enforcement

Kristi Noem on Dallas Shooting: 'We've Been Warning'

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 01:39 PM EDT

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted about the Wednesday Dallas shooting incident at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) site where a shooter opened fire with a rifle, killing at least two people before reportedly killing himself.

Noem posted, "We've been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE," adding it was only a matter of time "before someone was killed."

In a news conference, the FBI said ammunition found at the scene contained "messages that are anti-ICE in nature" near the suspected assassin.

Noem's full post reads as follows:

"For months, we've been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences."

"Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters," she added.

"They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night."

"The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families," Noem concluded.

Additional information about the shooting is expected to become available once FBI and Dallas police investigators have more time on-site.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted about the Wednesday Dallas shooting incident at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) site where a shooter opened fire with a rifle, killing at least two people before reportedly killing himself.
kristi noem, dallas, shooting, ice, political violence, law enforcement
243
2025-39-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 01:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved