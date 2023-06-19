Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Pregnancy at Blink 182 Show

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her pregnancy with a surprise announcement at her husband Travis Barker's concert.

The drummer's band, Blink 182, was performing in Los Angeles on Friday, where Kardashian stood in the crowd holding up a sign that said, "Travis, I'm pregnant."

Her announcement was a recreation of a scene from Blink 182's 1999 music video for their hit song, "All The Small Things."

In the parody video, which takes a jab at '90s boy bands, the rock group performs for a crowd of adoring fans. Among them is one woman holding up a sign that reads, "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Kardashian and Barker both shared video of their emotional moment to their Instagram accounts Saturday morning.

Kardashian also shared a series of photos showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan," Kardashian captioned the images.

The two officially wed in a surprise courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in May, 2022. Months later they exchanged vows at a formal Italian ceremony.

Barker proposed to Kardashian in Montecito, California, in October 2021.

The couple have been open about their fertility journey, and undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment in an effort to get pregnant, throughout Season 2 of the Hulu reality series "The Kardashians."

Kardashian later revealed in Season 3 of "The Kardashians," that they were stopping IVF and instead opting to let pregnancy happen naturally.

"We are officially done with IVF (in vitro fertilization)," Kardashian said in a confessional, according to USA Today. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Kardashian shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker shares kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex, Shanna Moakler.