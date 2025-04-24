Fmr Intel Analyst Gets 7 Years for Selling Secrets to China

A former U.S. Army intelligence analyst has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of selling secrets, including information on intercontinental ballistic missile systems, to a person he believed to be a Chinese operative, according to the Justice Department.

Korbein Schultz, 25, of Wills Point, Texas, pleaded guilty to the charges against him last August. He was arrested in March 2024.

According to the DOJ, Schultz accepted about $42,000 in payments for turning over classified military documents. In addition to peddling ICBM data, investigators charged him with turning over information on front-line jet fighters like the F-22A, as well as U.S. military operational plans developed to deal with large-scale unmanned aerial systems, or drone attacks.

The DOJ said Schultz was able to use his access to government information systems to "download and transmit at least 92 sensitive U.S. military documents." They said Schultz attempted to recruit another analyst with access to even more sensitive data but did not indicate whether that attempt was successful.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement in response to the case that the Chinese are relentless in their pursuit of gullible service members to gain access to U.S. secret information.

"This sentencing," he said, "is a stark warning to those who betray our country: You will pay a steep price for it."