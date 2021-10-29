×
Vocal GOP Trump Critic Adam Kinzinger Retiring

Vocal GOP Trump Critic Adam Kinzinger Retiring
(ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 29 October 2021 10:38 AM

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year.

He revealed his decision in a video posted on Twitter.

The military veteran, who won a long-shot suburban congressional district a decade ago, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

He joins a small list of GOP Trump critics in Congress deciding to bow out.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year.
Friday, 29 October 2021 10:38 AM
