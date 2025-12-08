Jimmy Kimmel, a Flashpoint Trump Critic, Secures New ABC Contract

Jimmy Kimmel, a polarizing critic of President Donald Trump, has signed a one-year extension with ABC, according to Bloomberg News, a deal that comes as Kimmel's late-night program faces heightened scrutiny over its political content.

The contract follows ABC’s suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Sept. 22 after a monologue in which Kimmel said the “MAGA gang” was trying to politicize the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — comments documented by Politico and CBS News.

ABC removed the show “indefinitely” after Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group — two of the nation’s largest owners of ABC affiliates — informed Disney they would preempt the program in their markets in response to the monologue, as reported by Newsweek and Politico.

The affiliate backlash came amid criticism from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who called Kimmel’s remarks “truly sick” and suggested broadcasters could face scrutiny for airing the segment, according to PBS and The Associated Press.

ABC announced on Sept. 22 that the program would return to air the following night after what the network described as discussions with Kimmel, a timeline confirmed by PBS and Reuters.

The Hollywood Reporter said ABC moved forward with the extension despite fallout with affiliates, viewing Kimmel as a valuable late-night draw for the network. This, even as Trump has repeatedly bashed Kimmel for poor ratings.

Kimmel, who has repeatedly clashed with Trump throughout the president’s political career, remains one of ABC’s most prominent late-night personalities as the network navigates the continuing political sensitivity surrounding his show.