Abrego Garcia's Wife Silent on Living in Fear of Husband

Monday, 21 April 2025 07:38 PM EDT

The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, did not reply directly when asked by "Good Morning America" last Friday if she lived in "fear" when she filed a court order against her husband in 2021.

"I know this is a sensitive question, but I have to ask it," host Michael Strahan prompted. "You did take out a temporary order of protection against your husband in 2021; were you in fear of your husband?"

"My husband is alive ... umm, that's all I can say," Vasquez Sura replied.

"OK," Strahan responded, "and you know I'm not going to push you on that."

Monday, 21 April 2025 07:38 PM
