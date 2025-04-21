Abrego Garcia's Wife Silent on Living in Fear of Husband

The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, did not reply directly when asked by "Good Morning America" last Friday if she lived in "fear" when she filed a court order against her husband in 2021.

"I know this is a sensitive question, but I have to ask it," host Michael Strahan prompted. "You did take out a temporary order of protection against your husband in 2021; were you in fear of your husband?"

"My husband is alive ... umm, that's all I can say," Vasquez Sura replied.

"OK," Strahan responded, "and you know I'm not going to push you on that."