Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Throws Lava 1,000 Feet Skyward

In what's been described as a breathtaking display of nature's power, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Sunday with tremendous force.

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that two lava plumes began developing from vents on the volcano and started as "thin jets of lava erupting from the north vent that became sustained fountains." That happened over about half an hour.

One sustained fountain threw lava up to a height of more than 1,000 feet. A second nearby fountain also developed and pushed lava upwards of 800 feet.

Had the Hughes Memorial Tower in Washington, D.C., been standing alongside, both fountains of lava would have been pushed higher.

Government researchers on site reported that the plume of smoke and ash from the eruption reached significantly higher than the lava. "The eruptive plume was heavily laden with tephra (ash, scoria and Pele's hair) and reached at least 5,000 feet in height."

This most recent eruption at Kilauea is called "Episode 23." That references the 23rd period of eruptive activity in the current disruptive cycle, which began in December 2024. While the lava fountains have dissipated, the tremendous heat generated by the volcano means the lava in areas close to the vents may continue to glow for some time.

The volcano continues to release large amounts of gas. The official term for that is "degassing," which researchers said was taking place at a "vigorous" rate. The estimated sulfur dioxide (SO2) release from Kilauea is estimated at "1,200 tonnes per day."

The observatory is warning people in the vicinity about the potential impact of the dust and ash from the volcano, along with Pele's hair. That looks similar to clear or lightly colored fiberglass that is created when clumps of lava are stretched out.

The strands present a potential for eye, skin and respiratory damage. The official caution to those who could be affected is, "If you live near the eruptive activity, please stay aware."