Army Suspends Apache Aircrew After Kid Rock Flyby

The U.S. Army has suspended the aircrew involved in a helicopter flight near entertainer Kid Rock's Tennessee home.

NBC News reported that the action follows a video posted Saturday by Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie.

The clip shows him standing in his backyard as a military helicopter hovered nearby and another flew close to the property.

The post on X included the message, "God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her," alongside criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom that included profanity.

The Army identified the aircraft as AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the Nashville area and said the flight originated from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations," the Army said in a statement, adding that an administrative review is underway.

The Army said appropriate action would be taken if any violations of regulations or airspace requirements are found.

Ritchie, who rose to prominence with hits including "Picture" and "All Summer Long," has been active in political circles in recent years and has publicly supported President Donald Trump.

The Army is reviewing details of the flight path, including the helicopter's proximity to Ritchie's property and nearby public gatherings.

An Apache helicopter also passed close to anti-Trump "No Kings" protesters in the area.

The Army said that the flyby was not part of the assigned training mission and was not requested by Ritchie.

The helicopters were not tasked with monitoring or interacting with protest activity, with Army personnel describing any overlap as coincidental.