Kevin Sorbo to Newsmax: Hollywood 'Cancel Culture' Began Under Obama

The entertainment industry is finally showing signs of pushing back against the ideological conformity that has dominated Hollywood for more than a decade, marking the first real progress since the beginning of modern cancel culture, according to actor Kevin Sorbo on Newsmax on Saturday.

"I was actually the first cancel culture victim," Sorbo said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

He explained that about 12 years ago, his manager and agent "said that they couldn't work with me anymore because of my conservative values."

"I thought it was pretty funny because I've been conservative my whole life, and they knew it," he added. "I think there's a tipping point ... here we are, and the battle is on."

Sorbo also discussed President Donald Trump's proposal to add tariffs to films produced overseas, saying that the economic reality of global incentives has been a challenge for years.

He pointed to Canada's exchange-rate advantage and stacked tax credits.

"It's called show business. It's not show show," he said. "When you go to Canada and get 20 or 25% back on your money ... then another 30-35% on the tax credit, it's hard to turn it down."

Sorbo said the system also creates barriers for American actors.

He recalled trying to secure a role for his wife on a Canadian production and being told the show needed Canadian talent to meet the 75% quota required for full tax benefits.

He argued that the structure disadvantages performers competing in far larger U.S. markets such as New York and Los Angeles.

"Maybe there should be a little give and take within that industry as well, to give Americans who are spending a lot of time competing in a much bigger market, like New York and L.A., than anything they have in Canada," he said.

The actor also praised Trump's willingness to weigh in on entertainment issues.

"Here's a president that does what he says he's going to do before he gets elected," Sorbo said, criticizing opponents who he claims "wake up every day looking to be offended by something."

He said he hopes Trump "keeps chugging along" in confronting cultural battles he believes conservatives have ceded for too long.

Sorbo also highlighted his new documentary, "Standing Against the World," created with Oxford mathematician and Christian apologist John Lennox.

He said the film, shot in Oxford and Israel, is aimed at making complex theological arguments accessible.

Apologetics is the discipline of providing a reasoned defense and explanation of Christian beliefs and doctrines.

"I call it apologetics for dummies like me," he said, about the documentary, encouraging viewers to check it out on Amazon.

Looking ahead, Sorbo said his upcoming slate is full.

"I've got six movies in the can and two more documentaries we could talk about early next year," he said.

