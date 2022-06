House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday released a statement hailing the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

"We applaud this historic ruling," McCarthy said after the decision became public.