×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin mccarthy | march for life

Speaker McCarthy Welcomes March for Life

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 20 January 2023 12:59 PM EST

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday issued a statement to "welcome" the annual March for Life by anti-abortion activists, saying that Congress "is standing up for life."

The March for Life, which is the nation's largest anti-abortion rally, took place in Washington, D.C. on Friday for the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

McCarthy said: "I want to welcome everyone who has come to our nation's Capitol today to celebrate a special gift from God: the right to life. Last week, we passed legislation providing medical care for babies born alive during abortions. You now have a Congress that is standing up for life."

The marchers will follow a route that is intended to mark the movement's recent legal win, as well as to "maintain a presence in Washington," according to a local NBC affiliate.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday issued a statement to "welcome" the annual March for Life by anti-abortion activists, saying that Congress "is standing up for life."
kevin mccarthy, march for life
143
2023-59-20
Friday, 20 January 2023 12:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved