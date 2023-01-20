Speaker McCarthy Welcomes March for Life

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday issued a statement to "welcome" the annual March for Life by anti-abortion activists, saying that Congress "is standing up for life."

The March for Life, which is the nation's largest anti-abortion rally, took place in Washington, D.C. on Friday for the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

McCarthy said: "I want to welcome everyone who has come to our nation's Capitol today to celebrate a special gift from God: the right to life. Last week, we passed legislation providing medical care for babies born alive during abortions. You now have a Congress that is standing up for life."

The marchers will follow a route that is intended to mark the movement's recent legal win, as well as to "maintain a presence in Washington," according to a local NBC affiliate.