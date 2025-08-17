Kevin McCarthy: Newsom's Redistricting Plan Defies California Constitution

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accused California Gov. Gavin Newsom of trying to undermine voter-approved redistricting reforms by sidelining the state's independent commission ahead of the midterm elections.

McCarthy was interviewed on Sunday on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," where the California Republican said Newsom's proposal would "go against the constitution of California" and give Democrats sweeping advantages in congressional races.

"This is exactly what the politicians and the Democrats have been trying to do this entire time," McCarthy said. "The voters of California put a proposition on the ballot, Proposition 20, and it passed with 61% of the vote to create a citizens commission to do redistricting."

McCarthy argued that the governor's plan introduced in the legislature late last week was written in Washington by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. "They just introduced them this Friday when no one's paying attention," he said. "The DCCC sent them these lines."

He warned the changes would sharply reduce electoral competition. "Instead of having nine competitive seats, it will only have two" McCarthy said. "So it is not a five-seat change. This is a nine-seat change."

McCarthy also criticized how the new maps were drawn, saying they split counties 16 times and cities more than 100 times without public hearings.

"There was not one hearing; there was no debate, no input," he said. "Even the legislature in California does not have input."

He pointed to continued public support for the commission. "A poll last week by Politico shows 63% of Californians support keeping it," McCarthy said. "You are an independent, a Democrat, a Republican. What this would mean would take away any competitive race where the voters could actually have a swing on who could be elected."

McCarthy urged voters to push back, directing them to a website opposing the plan. "This is wrong to go against the Constitution," he said. "Stop the politicians from going after the voters. You have the power. This is your opportunity to say no."

Newsom's proposal is expected to spark legal and political challenges. McCarthy said Californians will have their say in the November election.