'Ketamine Queen' Gets 15 Years in Matthew Perry Death Case

A San Fernando Valley woman dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a drug trafficking operation that supplied ketamine linked to multiple deaths, including that of actor Matthew Perry.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, of North Hollywood, received a 180-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett after pleading guilty in September 2025 to maintaining a drug-involved premises, multiple counts of ketamine distribution, and one count of distribution resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors said Sangha ran a high-volume drug business for years out of her home, marketing herself as an exclusive dealer catering to affluent and high-profile clients in Hollywood while disregarding the risks posed by the drugs she sold.

According to court documents, Sangha worked with co-defendant Erik Fleming, 56, to supply ketamine to Perry, the actor best known for his role on the television show "Friends."

In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold 51 vials of ketamine that were passed to Perry through his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 61.

Authorities said Iwamasa administered multiple injections of the drug to Perry in the days leading up to his death.

On Oct. 28, 2023, Perry was given at least three injections of ketamine supplied by Sangha, resulting in a fatal overdose.

After Perry's death became public, prosecutors said Sangha attempted to conceal her involvement.

She contacted Fleming using the encrypted messaging app Signal and instructed him to delete their communications. She also altered her own app settings to automatically erase messages.

The case also linked Sangha to another fatal overdose. In 2019, she sold ketamine to Cody McLaury, who died hours later.

A search of Sangha's residence in March 2024 uncovered a large cache of narcotics, including methamphetamine pills, ketamine, cocaine, MDMA, and counterfeit Xanax.

Investigators also found drug packaging materials, a scale, a money-counting machine and more than $5,700 in cash.

Several co-defendants have already been sentenced.

Salvador Plasencia, a Santa Monica physician, is serving a 30-month sentence after admitting to illegally supplying ketamine. Mark Chavez, a San Diego doctor, received probation and home detention for his role in distributing the drug through a clinic.

Fleming and Iwamasa, who both pleaded guilty to federal narcotics charges, are awaiting sentencing.

The investigation involved the Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Police Department, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.